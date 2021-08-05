Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 unboxing video shared ahead of official launch

Alan Martin

In a closely fought contest, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 may just be the worst kept secret of Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event, just behind the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We already have a good idea of their design, specifications and colours, and now a set of olive green Galaxy Buds 2 have been unboxed in a video on YouTube.

The video comes courtesy of The Mobile Central channel, and the main features are clearly signposted on the packaging, with Samsung promising “clear & rich sound with 2-way speakers”, a “comfortable fit” and battery life of 5-20 hours.

Like the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, the new earphones also features active noise cancellation, and a note on the back of the box says it “cuts external background noise by up to 98%.” 

Opening up the box, host Rohit Sadhwani reveals a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a selection of ear tips in various sizes and the usual warranty documents. The Galaxy Buds 2 themselves come in a small, square case with rounded edges. As previously revealed, the box is white on the outside, but the internal lining matches the colour of the buds themselves – in this case olive green.

Pairing appears easy – at least with a Sasmung phone. Upon opening the lid of the Galaxy Buds 2, Sadhwani instantly saw a connection request on his Galaxy S21 Ultra handset. The phone actually initially recognised the earbuds as Galaxy Buds Live, but that’s likely because the hardware hasn’t been released (or even acknowledged) by Samsung yet.

The million dollar question, of course, is how Galaxy Buds 2 sound. On that score, Sadhwani seems impressed, saying that “bass is really good on these buds” and “I’m enjoying what I’m listening to.” 

We’ll hopefully have more complete impressions of the Galaxy Buds 2 when we get our review unit in. Judging by the complete looking packaging shown in this video, that shouldn’t be too long after Samsung’s Unpacked event finishes on August 11.

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin
Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
