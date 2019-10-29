Samsung Galaxy Book S leapfrogs Surface Neo for ‘world’s first’ feature

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book S has been confirmed to be the world’s first device to feature Intel’s new Lakefield processor.

Lakefield is a new hybrid processor from Intel, looking to directly rival the likes of Snapdragon which specialises in powering small devices such as tablets and smartphones.

The Galaxy Book S was previously confirmed to be sporting a Snapdragon 8cx, but the new announcement means you’ll soon be able to pick between Snapdragon and Intel for your processor choice.

Intel’s Lakefield was recently confirmed to feature in Microsoft’s Surface Neo, but since that device won’t be launching until “holiday season 2020”, the Galaxy Books S is not expected to be the world’s first released consumer device to Intel’s hybrid chip.

Intel claims the Lakefield chip will offer an “optimal balance of performance, efficiency and connectivity in a small footprint”. This means the Galaxy Books S won’t offer a performance to rival premium laptops, but will instead allow for a more portable form and improved battery efficiency.

The Lakefield version of the Galaxy Book S will offer Intel LTE support, allowing you to stay connected even once you step outside your house and leave your Wi-Fi network behind.

Many features found on the Snapdragon iteration of the Galaxy Book S are expected to carry over to the Intel configuration too, including a 13.3-inch Full HD display, an incredibly light under-1Kg design and a long-lasting battery life.

Price and release date details are yet to be revealed for the Lakefield-toting Galaxy Book S. The Snapdragon model of the laptop released earlier in the year with a starting price of $999, but has yet to make its way over to the UK. We’re expecting a 2020 launch for us Brits. Once we do get more details on price and release date, we’ll be sure to update this story.

