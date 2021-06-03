Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Go laptop has a bargain price

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book Go, an affordable laptop designed for users on the go.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip allows for a decent performance for the price, with Samsung claiming it offers instant boot speeds in Windows 10.

The Galaxy Book Go is slim at just 14.9 mm and weighs just 1.38kg. The 14-inch FHD display is surrounded by a thin bezel and the military-grade durability should enable it to survive a a few nasty clangs.

The laptop supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, as well as LTE connectivity so you can work and watch movies on the go when equipped with a SIM card. There’s also Dolby Atmos to provide immersive audio when you do.

Samsung claims the laptop has a long-lasting battery, though the company didn’t state exactly how many hours you’ll get out of it.

The laptop features two USB Type-C ports, a USB 2.0, a headphone/mic input, and slots for MicroSD, nanoSIM and Nano Security.

The Galaxy Book Go fits into Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, meaning you can call, text and mirror Android apps from your Galaxy phone, or use your Galaxy Tab S7 as a second screen for your Galaxy Book. There’s also Quick Share to share photos and files between your Galaxy devices with no internet needed.

You can even access the SmartThings app to control your smart lighting or thermostat from your laptop at home.

“PCs continue to be one of the key enablers of our digital lives, helping us connect to our friends and family, and find outlets for work and play”, said Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland, Conor Pierce.

“The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is built for today’s mobile-first users who expect seamless connectivity, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment—all in one device. With this new addition to the Galaxy Book range, Samsung offers even more options to our consumers to choose a device that best fits their needs”.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go will be available through Samsung and major UK retailers from June 10, with pre-orders open now. The laptop is available in Silver with 4GB/128GB for £399 or 8GB/128GB for £499.

For more on laptops, you can visit our guides to the best laptops, the best student laptops and the best budget laptops, as well as our hands-on review of the Galaxy Book Pro.

The Trusted Take

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Go looks like an incredibly good value laptop, with a cheaper price than the Surface Laptop Go despite featuring a 14-inch Full HD display.

However, the Snapdragon processor inside will unlikely be powerful enough to challenge the Surface Laptop Go, restricting the Samsung to basic productivity tasks.

The biggest issue here, though, is that previous Snapdragon chips have seen compatibility issues with numerous Windows 10 apps. Because of this, we’d recommend checking out reviews before purchasing this laptop.