The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a Snapdragon 850-powered laptop which promises 4G connectivity and comes with a keyboard dock and stylus included.

Samsung has just announced the entry-level Galaxy Book2 laptop, a Snapdragon 850-powered Windows 10 portable that’s being pitched as an alternative to the Microsoft Surface Go.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 CPU, the Galaxy Book2 features support for gigabit LTE, so if you’re unable to get on any Wi-Fi but there’s ample 4G coverage, you should be able to carry on with your work seamlessly.

In theory, anyway. At the time of writing, no UK networks have come forwards to expressly say that they’ll be supporting Galaxy Book2, so we’re currently in the dark about how the gigabit LTE functionality would work.

Specs are generally pretty thin on the ground, too, but Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Book2 will feature a 12-inch Super AMOLED screen, speakers tuned by AKG and support for Dolby Atmos.

No battery size has been quoted, but we’re promised up to 20 hours of video playback and adaptive fast charging. This should see you able to top this up pretty quickly between Netflix binge sessions.

The front camera will support Microsoft Hello, so you can unlock your Galaxy Book2 just by looking at it instead of hammering in a PIN or password, and the Galaxy Book2 will run Windows 10 S Mode out of the box. You should be able to move on to full fat Windows 10 with little fuss.

Taking aim squarely at Microsoft, Samsung’s also deciding to throw a keyboard and S-Pen stylus in the box for no extra charge. The Surface Go doesn’t come with the keyboard dock and Surface Pen included gratis, meaning if you want these, you’ll need to shell out an extra £100 a pop for those.

Samsung’s not mentioned prices yet, but given that the South Korean company is being pretty bullish here, we can assume that the Galaxy Book2 will cost less than the £379 (plus £200 for the keyboard dock and stylus) or £509 (plus £200 for the keyboard dock and stylus) you’d throw down for the 64+4GB and 128+8GB versions of the Surface Go.

We’ll update this article with full Surface Book 2 price and release date details as and when we hear it.

