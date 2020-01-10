Samsung has reportedly told a secret gathering of “key partners” that its upcoming Motorola Razr lookalike will be called the Samsung Galaxy Bloom.

The South Korean firm has long been known to be working on a successor to the disastrous Galaxy Fold, and it’s expected to launch on February 11 alongside the follow-up to the Galaxy S10, which will be called the Samsung Galaxy S20 − not the Samsung Galaxy S11.

The meeting took place this week in Las Vegas, and it was led by DJ Koh, the head of Samsung’s mobile division, Aju News reports (via SamMobile).

According to the Korean publication, during the meeting Samsung explained that the Bloom is supposed to resemble a compact powder foundation product from French cosmetics brand Lancôme.

And DJ Koh reportedly said that Samsung’s strategy is to “aggressively target women in their 20s, who have used relatively few smartphones”.

Exactly what that means isn’t completely clear, and it isn’t hard to imagine this causing offence. There are countless of examples of technology companies making their products pink or small or even straight up dumbing them down, apparently for the sole benefit of women, and this carries the faint stench of something similar.

However, since this information hasn’t come to us directly from Samsung, let’s give the company the benefit of the doubt.

Like the Motorola Razr and unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Bloom will fold vertically, along its horizontal axis.

Samsung has reportedly also ditched the plastic film that proved so troublesome with the Galaxy Fold, and has opted to cover the Bloom’s internal display with ultra-thin glass instead.

The handset will also be capable of recording video in 8K, which could be the company’s attempt to promote its 8K TV business. Prices aside, the biggest hurdle for 8K is the fact that there’s virtually no 8K content in existence right now.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Bloom is expected to launch on February 11.

