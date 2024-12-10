Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy phones to get a brilliant Pixel-style video editing tool?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is preparing to launch its own version of the audio eraser feature Google recently added to Pixel phones.

The latest beta for the forthcoming Android 15-based Samsung One UI 7 update, features the ability to quell unwanted background noise from video shot with Galaxy Phones.

The feature, spied within the second beta version was posted to X this week and reported by 9to5Google, promises to “eliminate distracting nose in videos by adjusting the volume of voices, wind and other sounds.”

So, if you have someone yelling over your perfect sunset video captured in gale-force winds, it’s plausible this feature would allow you to clean-up the footage for a more idyllic and shareable scene.

The Google version of this feature was introduced within the Pixel 8 over a year ago as part of Google’s excellent Magic Editor feature set. It works by identifying different sound sources within the video, breaking them into wind, speech and noise.

Users are able to use a slider to reduce (or increase) the levels of each track to refine the experience. There’s also an “auto” setting that enables machine learning to take care of it for you.

We’d imagine Samsung’s version of the technology would also be powered by generative AI. This feature could launch early in the new year alongside the delayed Android 15 update for Galaxy devices. It might also be launched alongside a rumoured Object Eraser feature that’s also been mooted for Samsung phones as part of this One UI 7 update.

The question is whether Samsung will be able to get Android 15 out before Galaxy S25 arrives in early 2025?

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

