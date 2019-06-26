The Samsung Galaxy A90 is shaping up to be way better than the Galaxy S10

The Samsung fabled Galaxy A90 smartphone will feature flagship rivaling hardware, according to a fresh leak.

The news broke via serial leaker OnLeaks on Twitter who posted a number of key details about the fabled Galaxy A90 on Tuesday.

In order to somehow make amends, I bring you the key specs of these devices 😜 – SM-A908: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+8+5 rear camera, 5G support.

– SM-A905: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+12+5 rear camera with exclusive Tilt OIS tech! Cheers! pic.twitter.com/uqfFTnfoIQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 25, 2019

The post suggested there will be two different variants of the Galaxy A90. Both will run using a powerhouse Snapdragon 855 CPUs and feature 6.7-inch screens with in-built fingerprint scanners.

The first option will feature 5G connectivity and a tri-sensor rear camera setup that combines undisclosed 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 5-megapixels snappers.

The second will feature a tweaked 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear camera with “exclusive tilt OIS (optical image stabilisation) tech”.

The 48-megapixel rear camera sensor mentioned on both models is likely the same seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus Zenfone 6. Even with a custom tilt OIS we’ve had mixed results testing the sensor, finding image quality is largely down to how the company sets it up.

We’re still missing key details like RAM count, screen resolution and battery capacity, but the specs listed in the leak are solid. The Qualcomm CPU is the same one used in one variant of the Galaxy S10 and has been a power house performer in past handsets we’ve tested with it.

None of this information is official, but Onleaks does have a fairly solid track record leaking phone specs. If it does ring true the 5G version of the Galaxy A90 is particularly interesting.

The A-series has traditionally targeted the midrange, £300-£500 segment of the market. If the leak rings true that would make Samsung one of the first companies to release a 5G smartphone that price.

To date most 5G phones are fairly expensive. The Galaxy S10 5G costs $1,299 SIM free in the US (roughly £1000). The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G doesn’t have a SIM free price at the moment but it’s 5G contracts EE are fairly pricey.

5G is a newly launched networking technology that’s available in select regions in the UK including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

It sits alongside existing 4G infrastructure and aims to offer users gigabit-per-second connection speeds. These will let you download entire TV series in minutes and stream demanding triple-A games over 5G.

