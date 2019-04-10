Samsung Galaxy A90 camera and benchmarks leak hours before launch

In just a few hours, Samsung is widely expected to launch its latest Galaxy A-series handsets, headlined by the Galaxy A90, at the imaginatively titled ‘A Galaxy Event’. That’s plenty of time for a couple of final leaks…

The successor to last year’s Galaxy A9 (pictured above), the Galaxy A90 is tipped for an imminent reveal, but not before it does one final round on the rumour mill.

The first Galaxy A90 leak comes to us from Indiashopps, which has published an image it claims to show the Galaxy A90’s pop-up camera design.

As you can see, the alleged Galaxy A90 features a triple camera system on the rear of the device. This isn’t surprising, given the current vogue for triple lens configurations, but in a bold design move that we’ve heard rumoured before, the rear cameras are housed in an extendable panel that slides up to become a triple front camera set-up.

When the camera is down, this means the Galaxy A90 would offer a truly notch-free display, but it also necessitates an unsightly line on the rear of the device to allow for the panel to pop-up.

While the selfie-obsessed would no doubt love a triple front camera system, the design itself could prove to be divisive. Have a look and see what you think for yourself.

Related: Best camera phones

In addition, we’ve also seen Galaxy A80 benchmarks posted to Geekbench(H/T SamMobile) ahead of today’s Galaxy launch event.

They seemingly reveal a single-core score of 2488 and multi-core performance of 6732, as well as a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and a generous 8GB of RAM.

Related: Best cheap phones

All will be revealed officially later today, with Samsung holding simultaneous ‘A Galaxy Event’ launches in Bangkok, Milan and Sao Paolo at 1pm UK time (8am US eastern time). Stay tuned for our first impressions of the Galaxy A90 and more.

Are you excited for the Galaxy A90 launch? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.