Samsung reveals Galaxy A9 launch event to steal limelight from iPhone XR

Not one to be let rival Apple bask in the limelight for too long following the iPhone XS launch, Samsung has announced a surprise Galaxy launch event, where it’s thought it will unveil a new mid-range handset in the Galaxy A9.

The event invite from Samsung simply reveals that ‘A Galaxy Event’ will take place on October 11, with the only other hint that the occasion will offer ‘4x fun’.

It’s all suitably cryptic, but reading between the lines, we can discern a couple of useful things.

Namely, the reference to ‘A’ seems to suggest the event will focus on Samsung’s Galaxy A-series, which currently features affordable devices like the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A6, while the promise of ‘4x fun’ appears to tell us the new Galaxy A handset will be camera-focussed device.

In an accompanying press release, Samsung also pledges that the next Galaxy device will provide “more ways to express yourself than ever before” – again suggesting a new smartphone that’s headlined by its camera features.

This all brings to mind the rumoured Galaxy A9 (2018), which is thought feature a total of four camera lenses – two on the front and two on the rear – as well as 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Check out the invite below.

Related: Best cheap phones

If previous A-series Galaxy handsets are anything to go by, the A9 will be a mid-ranger with a (purely speculative) price in the region of £300-400, placing it more closely in competition with the new iPhone XR – while still being considerably cheaper than Apple’s ‘affordable’ £749 handset.

Other murmurings say it could be joined by a larger Galaxy A9+ sibling, as well as coming available in blue, pink, black and gold colour options.

The Galaxy A9 wouldn’t be a completely new handset for Samsung. The South Korean chaebol has unveiled one before, but that was way back in 2015, so it’s safe to say whatever debuts this year will represent a significant upgrade.

An October launch would also mean the Galaxy A9 (2018) was nicely placed to be released in time for the holiday shopping season.

Will you wait for the Galaxy A9, if indeed that’s what Samsung has planned? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.