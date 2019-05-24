Samsung Galaxy A8s gets a major boost with Android Pie update

Samsung Galaxy A8s owners, prepare yourselves for a bunch of new features − it’s time to upgrade to Android Pie.

The A8s follows in the footsteps of Samsung’s flagship (and former flagship) handsets, including the Galaxy S8 range, Galaxy S9 range and Galaxy S10 range.

Related: Best Phone 2019

One major change for Samsung phones in Android Pie is the new One UI interface. It’s designed to make one-handed navigation a breeze, and re-positions the most important information and on-screen options to make them far easier to access.

Gesture Navigation invites you to move around your phone more naturally by ditching buttons and replacing them with more intuitive gestures.

Other big new features include adaptive battery and brightness, and App Actions – a feature that can (apparently) predict which app you’re going to use next and place it front and centre.

Read up on Android 9 Pie

The Galaxy A8s was the South Korean firm’s first foray into notchless design, with an in-screen camera floating in the top left corner of the display. The smartphone has yet to hit the UK market – it is primarily available in China as the A8s, and in South Korea as the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro.

For those who do own Samsung’s mid-ranger, the Android Pie update and April 2019 security patch is available to download right now.