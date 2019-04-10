Samsung’s Galaxy A80 has a key Galaxy S10 beating feature you’ll love

Samsung just unveiled a load of new entries in its A series line at an event during Design Week in Milan. The device that has really got us excited is the much-leaked Galaxy A80.

Unlike the recently unveiled and pretty fantastic Galaxy S10, the Galaxy A80 doesn’t have hole-punch notch or iPhone XS inspired notch design.

Instead it has what Samsung is calling a ‘New Infinity Display’. Basically, the entire front of the phone is covered by a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display without any distracting cutout, Instead, the front camera pops up either when it’s needed for taking a selfie or using facial unlocking. It’s a rotating camera too, so you have the same optics for both the front and back.

Samsung has added a fingerprint scanner under the display and it even uses vibrations to make up for the lack of a speaker on the front.

Considering how soon this design change comes after the Galaxy S10 it feels like Samsung is testing the waters and, if the reaction is good, we could see this design implemented on the either the Galaxy Note 10 or on the 2020 Galaxy flagship. As we’ll likely see the Note 10 either in August or September it seems more likely it’ll be the Galaxy S11 that takes the inspiration from this, though.

Screen aside, the A80 packs 8GB RAM along with 128GB storage. There’s also a multi-camera setup on the A80 with a main 48-megapixel camera doing the majority of the heavy lifting and a secondary ultrawide sensor. There’s a ToF sensor on the back too, which allows for much more accurate 3D depth mapping. Only the 5G version of the S10 has this sensor so it’s good to see it here.

As the camera module rotates, there’s no need for a separate front camera as you just flip the whole thing around. This makes so much sense as it doesn’t sacrifice quality for your selfies.

Samsung said the A80 will launch on 29 May. We’ll have a hands on with the new device very soon.

This is developing story and we’ll add more information once we get it.