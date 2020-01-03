Samsung’s going in hard on camera features with its new mid-range phones. As with previous mid-range handsets from the company, the new Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with quad cameras arranged in a quirky rectangle shape on the rear of the phone.

The main snapper is a 64-megapixel number, and it’s accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor, and 5-megapixel macro and depth cameras.

However, as we know great hardware doesn’t always add up to great photos, so it remains to be seen if the abundance of sensors will translate to sharp images.

Furthermore, Samsung has promised that the Galaxy A71’s cameras will be teamed with ‘intelligent features’ designed to improve image quality, and its ‘super steady video’ feature.

This is something that’s also available on the Galaxy Note 10 range, which allows you to film freely with an unsteady hand and still expect good results. ‘Advanced video camera technology’ will straighten recordings out for you, so filmed adventures and drunken karaoke videos should all look surprisingly good.

We were impressed with the screen on the Samsung Galaxy A70 when we tried it, and the A71’s display remains the same size, at 6.7-inches. One big aesthetic change to note, though, concerns the Galaxy A71’s front-facing camera, which has been changed to a punch-hole design.

A lot of the other specs remain the same as those found in the Galaxy A70 – the battery capacity is a promising-sounding 4500mAh and it has the same 25W fast charging capability. Like its predecessor, it will also be powered by an octa-core chipset, with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM plus 128GB of internal storage.

And if that’s not enough for you, it comes with a microSD slot that will allow you to add 512GB of storage space.

If you’re impatient to try out the new A71, you won’t have long to wait – the phone will be in UK stores by February 7. But as yet we have no price details.

