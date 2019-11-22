New image renders show us exactly what we can expect to see from Samsung’s upcoming mid-range phone, the Galaxy A71 — including its impressive camera array.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is set to have a quadruple rear camera and a cut-out selfie camera according to the image above. The rear camera are set to be arranged in an unusual rectangular shaped module, while that selfie snapper will be set into a large 6.7-inch screen which is likely to boast an in-display fingerprint reader. The unit will measure 163.5 x 76 x 7.9mm, and audiophiles will nodoubt be relieved by the reassuring presence of a headphone jack. So far we’ve received no further information on release date or price.

Related: Best Phones

Along with this tempting mid-range offering (renders leaked by OnLeaks/CashKaro), Samsung is also preparing to launch a new premium smartphone early next year: the Samsung Galaxy S11. This will no doubt have even higher specifications than those for the A71, and fortunately we’ve already unearthed a few of the reported new features. The new flagship could boast a 108-megapixel main camera, a telephoto lens with as much as 10x optical zoom, a battery as big as 5000mAh, and will almost certainly run on the recently-announced Exynos 990 chipset. We’re definitely excited about the potential of the new handset, but we’ll have to wait until around March until it’s released.

Related: Best Android Phones

2019 has been a momentous year for Samsung, with not only its two flagship lines releasing excellent handsets in the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, but most of the headlines were grabbed by the innovative Samsung Galaxy Fold. This innovative, foldable-screen display could herald an entirely new era for the smartphone form factor (already shown by the launch of the Motorola Razr 2019), so we’re looking forward to seeing how the market responds over the next couple of years.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…