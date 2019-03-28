Meet the Galaxy A70: Samsung’s tall, thin mid-ranger

Beyond the super-powerful S10 range, Samsung has a decent stable of mid-range handsets that also come under the Galaxy brand. Now the company has revealed a new member of the family: the Galaxy A70, a tall and thin device with similar specifications to the A50.

The 20:9 aspect ratio means that the 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 screen shouldn’t be wholly unwieldy, but it’s a little unusual: a bit thinner than Samsung’s other phones while not quite reaching the 21:9 ratio of Sony’s new midrangers.

Otherwise, it’ll be pretty familiar to people who have read up on the Galaxy A50. The A70 also has a Super AMOLED display, a triple-lens camera array, an in-screen fingerprint reader and the same “3D Glasstic” back as seen on the A50.

It does get something of a specs boost, though, pushing it to the top of the midrange, with 6 to 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a 4500mAh battery that should go on and on. Samsung hasn’t revealed what processor is running the show, noting only that it’s an octa-core chip with dual 2GHz and Hexa 1.7GHz cores.

The triple-camera array looks promising, and gets a modest upgrade from that seen on the A50. The main lens is a 32-megapixel affair with a f/1.7 aperture, supported by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an ultra-wide 8-megapixel third lens.

At the moment, we don’t have any price or release date information, but Samsung says that more details will be emerging at its “A Galaxy Event” which kicks off on April 10. Not too long to wait, then.

