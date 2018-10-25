Samsung has launched a new smartphone that isn’t actually manufactured by Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy A6s is the company’s first ODM smartphone − meaning production was outsourced to a separate company.

It was revealed in China this week (via SamMobile), alongside the Galaxy A9s − which is simply a Samsung Galaxy A9 that has been renamed for the Chinese market.

The A6s features a 6-inch, 1080p Super AMOLED display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dual camera setup combining two 12-megapixel sensors, each of which have f/1.8 aperture.

It’s powered by a 3,300mAh battery and runs on a Snapdragon 660 processor, comes with 6GB of RAM and is available with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Colour scheme options include red, black, blue and purple.

However, what really makes the A6s stand out is its price. The 64GB model is available in China for just ¥1799 (~£200), with the 128GB version priced at ¥2199 (~£245).

Unfortunately, the handset is currently only available for pre-order in China, and Samsung is yet to reveal whether or not it will treated to a release in other countries.

The recently launched A9, meanwhile, comes with an eye-catching rear camera setup combining four sensors, a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 3800mAh battery.

However, while the 128GB A9s costs just ¥3499 (~£390) in China, the same model is priced at £549 in the UK. There’s no official release date for the new A9 yet, but Samsung said it’ll come to the UK and other regions in November.

“For £549, the Samsung Galaxy A9 sits just above the OnePlus 6 – and I am yet to be convinced it can properly compete with that excellent device,” wrote Trusted Reviews mobiles editor Max Parker after going hands-on with the device.

“Yet you’re still getting a lot here and it’ll be a unique product if all the cameras work well.”

