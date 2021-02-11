Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 getting a massive display upgrade in 2021 – report

Samsung’s Galaxy A smartphones are among the best selling handsets in the world; thanks largely to the premium features offered at considerably lower price than the Galaxy S series.

That trend looks set to continue in 2021 with reports claiming the company will is plotting a massive display upgrade with the forthcoming Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. SamMobile sources say that the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 phones will offer 90Hz refresh rates, compared to the 60Hz displays featured in last year’s entries.

Furthermore, the sources say, the Galaxy A52 5G will get an even better 120Hz display, which is right up there with the Galaxy S21 range. That’ll be possible because Samsung is plotting a much more powerful processor within that device; namely the Snapdragon 750G coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is thought the other models in the range, running an LTE modem, will have to make do with a Snapdragon 720G version.

Elsewhere, SamMobile sources have provided a wider spec-sheet for the Galaxy A52 5G, which include a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, complete with Samsung’s Infinity-O Super AMOLED tech. The report suggests a 4,500mAh battery, an under display fingerprint sensor and 25W charging is in the offing too.

The cameras are listed as 64-megapixel, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 5-megapixel depth and macro cameras. They’ll be joined by 32-megapixel front-facing camera. There’ll be no waiting for Android 11 and One UI 3.1 either, by the sounds of it.

With any luck the new A-Series phones will be announced during March, so we can all take a closer look at those rumoured 120Hz displays. If last year’s mid-range phones are anything to go by, we’re expecting big things from the next-generation of A Series handsets.

