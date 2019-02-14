The full specifications of Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy A range have leaked

For some, Samsung phones start and end with the Galaxy S range. But if you’re prepared to dip a little in specs and a lot in price, there are quite a few gems in the Samsung catalogue.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Galaxy S range, but the mid-range Galaxy A collection is getting a refresh too, and MySmartPrice has got hold of the full specifications for the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 handsets. It’s a hugely thorough leak, with everything from processor and RAM to colours and dimensions revealed.

The Galaxy A50 is the top of range model: a 6.4-inch, glossy plastic handset with an infinity display available in black, white or blue. It’s powered by the octa-core 2.3Ghz Exynos 9610 processor and comes in a configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, or 6GB RAM with a 128GB capacity. It has a triple-camera array featuring a 25-megapixel main sensor with a wide f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Related: Sony Xperia XZ4 | Nokia 9

The Galaxy A30 is the next best and keeps the same colours, display and dimensions with slightly weaker internals. The processor is now a 1.8GHz octa-core Exynos 7904 processor with either 3 or 4GB RAM, and 32 or 64GB of onboard storage. On the back, it drops to a dual camera array, with a 16-megapixel, f/1.9 primary sensor supported by a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Finally, there’s the Galaxy A10. This is slightly smaller (6.2-inches) and comes in black or gold. It’s powered by the 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7884B processor, backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. Unlike the other two models, there’s no support for expandable storage here. It’s down to just one camera on the back too: a 13-megapixel, f/1.9 affair.

Related: Best smartphone

All three handsets pack a large 4000mAh battery, but only the top two come with USB-C and fast charging.

While all eyes are on the big Galaxy S10 reveal next week, the A range certainly looks like a solid selection for those that don’t need the fastest internals and want to save a bit of cash.

Are you tempted by the 2019 Galaxy A range? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.