Samsung has revealed a new budget smartphone that boasts an array of good specs, including a four-sensor camera. Here’s the full lowdown on the Galaxy A21s.

The key spec for Samsung’s new budget phone is likely to be the quadruple rear camera. It consists of a main 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The main sensor especially seems like quite a coup for a smartphone costing less than £200, and we can’t wait to put it to the test in our forthcoming review.

Related: Best Budget Phones

The Galaxy A21s also has a 6.5-inch display, with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a cut-out punchole notch in the top of the display for a selfie camera, which itself has a 13-megapixel resolution with an f/2.2 aperture. The processor is an octa-core affair, with two 2.0GHz cores, and that’s backed up with 3GB of RAM, and a fairly measly 32GB of internal storage.

Fortunately the battery is massive, with a 5000mAh capacity that’s sure to impress, and it’s complemented by 15W fast charging. For speedy unlocking there’s both a rear fingerprint scanner and facial recognition available to suit your preference. The handset is going to come in three colours: black, white, and blue.

Related: Best Camera Phones

Overall, this specs list is impressive for the price, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it and put it through our full review process. The latest budget phone from Samsung’s stable that we tried out was the Samsung Galaxy A51, and we were impressed by this handset’s screen, camera system, and eye-catching design. The one disappointment was the battery life, but it’s likely that the Galaxy A21s will deliver a strong improvement to this aspect, perhaps making it the full package for canny budget buyers.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…