Samsung Galaxy A10s expected to pack big battery and dual camera

Plans for the Samsung Galaxy A10s have been discovered, showing ambitious designs for a hefty battery and a dual rear camera for this mid-range smartphone.

GSMArena has published the details of an FFC listing appearing to be that of the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which will include a 3900mAh battery and a dual camera (though the exactdetails of the sensors have yet to be made known). Along with these features, the phone will have a 3.5mm headphones jack and a rear fingerprint scanner. It will measure 157mm x 75.8mm, with a screen measuring up to 6.86 inches diagonally as an absolute maximum.

The Galaxy A10s will be the latest budget/mid-range handset from Samsung in its revamped A-series lineup, which includes the Galaxy A80 and the Galaxy A70. It is a direct upgrade to the Galaxy A10, which retails at just £139 (~$177), so we expect that it will have a similar price. However, the Galaxy A10 had a single 13-megapixel camera and a 3400mAh battery so it’s already looking like the A10s could be a significant upgrade — but we’ll have to wait and see how it performs in our review before we can pass judgement on its performance.

Despite these seeming improvements, we might have expected even bigger and better things from this handset since Samsung insider and notorious Twitter tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the A series will be a more experimental lineup when compared to flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

So far we’ve reviewed the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 from this series, and both of them impressed us for different reasons. We described the Galaxy A70 as possibly “the perfect device for buyers on a budget looking for a big-screened, long-lasting Android phone”. We judged the Galaxy A80, by contrast, as a particularly innovative device thanks to its reversible camera unit that flips over to work as a selfie camera. We’ve yet to see whether the Galaxy A10s will live up to either of these judgements.

