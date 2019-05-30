A listing on Geekbench has revealed some of the key specs that may be coming to the Samsung’s latest affordable phone, the Galaxy A10e.

Mysmartprice caught the information which was uploaded to benchmarking tool Geekbench on May 29. The listing includes the smartphone’s score and key details about what is going on inside the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A series is a more affordable version of the company’s flagship S series with lower specs and less features. From what we’ve seen the Galaxy A10e is set to be even easier on your wallet than the already cheaper A10. Which is why it is so surprising that the A10 and the A10e seems to have almost identical specifications according to the Geekbench listing.

The Galaxy A10e – identifiable by its model number SM-A102U – received a single-core score of 1163 and a multi-core score of 3581, very close to the scores given to the Galaxy A10. The Galaxy A10e will also have the same 2GB of RAM found in the A10 and is expected to launch with the same Android 9 Pie operating system.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the phone will feature a Exynos 7885 chipset but this fails to match up with the scores and base frequency we see on the benchmark. It seems more likely that the A10e will sport the slower Exynos 7884 found in the A10 rather than surpassing its more pricey counterpart.

None of this is official so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to hear what compromises Samsung have chosen to make compromises to justify the more affordable price. The leak also doesn’t mention other key specs including screen dimensions and battery size.

The A10e recently found itself certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance and the FCC, suggesting that the phone could be launching very soon.