Samsung Galaxy A-Series to get most requested feature – report

Samsung’s Galaxy A-Series phones are among the most popular in the world, but the price-defying spec sheet still has one major omission; wireless charging.

That could change by the end of the year with Samsung reportedly planning to add cable-free charging to top-selling hardware like the current Galaxy A51 smartphone, according to a new report.

Citing industry sources, The Elec (via SamMobile) says Samsung will break convention by adding the in-demand feature to its mid-range phones for the first time.

According to the report, Samsung has acquired the services of Hansol Technics in order to develop wireless charging capabilities, which won’t force the smartphone giant to push A-Series prices beyond the mid-range. The idea is to have the component ready for the next-generation of A-Series devices, which are due to arrive before the end of this year.

Until now wireless charging has been reserved for flagship ranges like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note handsets. However, given how well the A-Series – particularly the A51 – is doing at the box office it wouldn’t be a surprise if Samsung reconsidered. The A51 was the best selling Android phone in the world during the first quarter of 2020, according to recent research.

Given the iPhone SE (2020) added wireless charging to the mix earlier in the year, it would make sense for Samsung to follow suit given the two devices are in direct competition. Samsung already has a leg up-on the iPhone SE (2020) thanks to the recent addition of a 5G modem for the Galaxy A51, while keeping the price at £429.

For keen smartphone watchers, the A-Series has long been known as a testing ground for Samsung’s innovations before they hit the big time. But for some, it might be surprising to see advanced features like under-display fingerprint sensors (optical rather than ultrasonic), and large AMOLED Infinity-O displays with punch-hole cameras on mid-range devices. Wireless charging might be about to join the list.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …