Samsung Galaxy A Series 2022: Everything you need to know

Samsung has launched two new handsets during its A Event, here is everything you need to know about the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.

The Samsung A Event bought us two new mid-range phones that are looking to compete with other affordable handsets, such as the iPhone SE 2022 and Oppo A54 5G.

For everything you need to know about each handset, keep reading, and make sure to check out our first impressions of both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Galaxy A53 5G is the headline attraction. Specs include an Exynos 1280 chipset, built on efficient 5nm architecture, and 5G connectivity. This is a new chipset, and we’ll have to see how it compares to the other mid-range processors that are already offered by Samsung but first impressions are strong.

Samsung mentioned that the new chip has an upgraded neural processing unit, which will power the phone’s AI, and should improve camera features such as night mode and portrait mode.

There is also 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with up to 1TB microSD expandability.

On the back there is packing four distinct camera sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, with the rear cameras consisting of a 12MP fixed-focus ultra-wide alongside a 64MP wide with OIS. The other two sensors include a 5MP depth camera and a 5MP macro camera.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

In terms of colours, you have a choice of Peach, Blue, White and Black. In our hands-on noting that the A53 5G feels like a Samsung phone, even if it’s not made of the same materials as the Galaxy S22 range.

The 6.5-inch OLED panel can reach 800 nits of brightness, according to the company, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz that ramps down to save battery during less intensive tasks.

It has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating that will give protection against rouge splashes, as well as a 5000mAh battery and 25W charging that Samsung claims will charge your phone by 50% in 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G costs £399, and we will be sure to update this article when we know the date of its release.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The Galaxy A33 5G has a slightly smaller 6.4-inch OLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. But in many ways this matches the A53 5G.

Inside there’s the same Exynos 1280 5G chip, 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which can be extended up to 1TB with a microSD, alongside the same 5000mAh battery.

It also has an IP67 rating for protection against water droplets and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, which is a nice addition when you consider the price point.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

In terms of the camera, there is a 13MP front sensor, with a quad rear setup that consists of an 8MP ultra-wide, 48MP main, 2MP depth and 5MP macro.

The upgraded neural processing unit should be able to power a lot of the cameras AI skills and should add extra features in terms of photography, with night mode and portrait mode hopefully seeing some benefits.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will cost £329, and we will be sure to update this article when we know of the launch date.