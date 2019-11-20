Samsung Galaxy 11 may beat OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4 in a major way

We’re only a few months away from the Samsung Galaxy S11 series of phones and the leaks and rumours are rampant.

The latest clue comes from a version of the One UI 2.0 beta for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and involves the possibility of a high refresh rate display for at least one of the Galaxy 11 handsets.

A reliable Samsung leakster, the Twitter account @IceUniverse, posted an image of a 120Hz refresh rate setting within the Chinese version of the beta. The beta offers the option to stay at 60Hz, 120Hz, or automatically switch between the two refresh rates when the phone sees it suitable.

Considering no current Samsung smartphone offers a display with such a high refresh rate, this is perhaps referring to a forthcoming phone – namely the Galaxy S11 and, in the future, the Galaxy Note 11.

“This is the Chinese version，If all goes well, the Galaxy S11 will use the top display and 120Hz,” the @IceUniverse account states.

Display refresh rates are emerging as one of the new frontiers in the battle for smartphone supremacy. Google offers a 90Hz refresh rate within the Pixel 4 smartphones, although the feature was limited in its implication initially.

OnePlus and its new 7T and 7T Pro phones have 90Hz displays too, amid rumours the OnePlus 8 series will boost that to a 120Hz display. Meanwhile Xiaomi is also reportedly working on a 120Hz display. Thus far the major phones to adopt the tech include gaming-centric phones like the Razer Phone 2 and the ASUS ROG Phone 2.

We’re expecting Samsung to announced the Galaxy S11 range launched early in the new year, around February/March 2020, if recent tradition is followed. Perhaps most excitingly, the phone is rumoured to rock Samsung’s homemade 108-megapixel camera sensor. It’s also thought the highest-end version of the phone will include a giant 5,000mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

