Samsung Galaxy 10 colours could feature at least one surprising variant

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will launch in black, white, yellow and green, according to a new report on Monday.

The SamMobile site, which often nails these rumours, believes it has the scoop on the hues that’ll be available to Galaxy fans when the device launches early next year.

Today’s report says these will be the four launch colours, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be available in every market on the S10 release date. Samsung usually adds more colours to the equation throughout the release cycle, so it’s likely these colours and more will be available in the UK and US eventually.

The report comes after a hint from Samsung itself, during its SDC event earlier this month. While showcasing the new One UI, Samsung showed how the improved UX would match up to black, silver, pink, blue and mint green devices. Could this have been an S10 preview?

The new report from SamMobile also doubled down on an earlier suggestion some of the options would feature gradient colours, as has been rumoured for the Galaxy Note 9. The report also says Samsung plans to offer LED flip and protective covers for all colour variants.

Elsewhere, the report claims to offer some exclusive nuggets about the S10 and the Galaxy F foldable smartphone.

In terms of the former, the sources say the cheapest 5.8-inch 64GB version of the S10 will not have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Two premium models will offer 5.8-inch and 6.4-inch displays will have the premium component, the report says.

Finally, the site says, the Galaxy F release will include a variant with a whopping 512GB of internal storage. It also claims the device will be available in both black and silver.

Which of those Galaxy S10 colours sound the most appealing to you? Are you expecting big things from this release after 2018’s underwhelming Galaxy S9 launches? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.