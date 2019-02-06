Forget Tinder, Samsung says the inside of your fridge can win you a hot date

In days of yore, it was often said that the way to a man’s heart was through his stomach. Of course, it’s 2019 now, and the fastest route to anyone’s, erm, heart is through Tinder.

However, Samsung seems to have found a way to incorporate both old- and new-school throught with a new app called Refridgerdating. The app works directly with the company’s Family Hub refrigerator. Get it?

After signing up for the browser-based app, love-seekers who own the £3,000 fridge freezer will be able to tout their credentials based upon the items that are in the fridge.

The Family Hub, of course, is known for its internal camera, which can remotely relay to owners what’s in the fridge, while they’re away from the home. Samsung reckons these images can be leveraged for owners to assess their romantic compatibility with each other.

So, for example, if you come across a fridge packed full of organic produce, high-grade cuts of meat and a fine selection of craft ales, you may be more inclined to swipe in the correct direction than a barebones cooling vessel, loaded with Carling and Marmite.

Likewise, for vegans and folks with very specific food-based lifestyles, this could be an ideal way to find a match and break the ice, so to speak. Apparently, according to Samsung, a good chat up line for app users would be: “Hey, love that spicy taco sauce, makes me think of my exchange semester in Mexico.”

Given it’s over two months until April Fools Day, it’s unlikely this is a trick, and the more we think about it the more we think this might actually make a whole log of sense. A pretty face and an athletic physique is great and everything, but, it’s what’s on the inside (of the fridge) that really counts.

“We hope people can meet under more honest or transparent circumstances with the help of the contents of the fridge, because that can tell you a lot about the personality,” said Elin Axelsson, PR manager at Samsung Electronics Nordic, which is based in Sweden (via CNET).

Currently, the largest concentration of users is in Sweden, Samsung says. Time to get those fridges sorted, guys.

Is the inside of your fridge indicative of your personality? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter?