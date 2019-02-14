Samsung France confirms Galaxy S10 model names and final specs leak

We’re less than a week away from Samsung Unpacked 2019 but the dam holding back all of the leaks has already reached bursting point, based off two fresh leaks about its fabled Galaxy S10 smartphones.

The first leak came from Samsung France, which unwittingly updated a page on its website supposedly confirming the names of three Samsung Galaxy S10 phones. The affordable Galaxy S10e, the standard Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus (stylised as ‘S10+’) were all mentioned.

The page has since been updated to simply say ‘Beyond’ – the codename associated with the S10 line. As mentioned by SamMobile who spotted the leak, Samsung France makes no mention of the rumoured 5G-powered S10 model.

The news follows another set of leaks relating to each S10 device’s hardware. The leak was given to mobile website GSMArena by an apparent source within Samsung’s retail chain, you can see a picture of it below.

Most of what’s detailed here aligns with the existing bevvy of rumours and speculation surrounding the S10 line, but there are some discrepancies. The S10 Plus’ screen is listed as being 0.1-inches smaller than many expected, measuring in at 6.3-inches (with a resolution of 3040 x 1440). The phones will apparently offer a greater maximums brightness compared to their predecessors at 800 nits – a feature that should help make HDR content look better.

The leak suggests both the S10 and S10 Plus will pack a rear triple camera. It will reportedly combine a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and a 77-degree lens, with a 12-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto sensor and a 45-degree lens and a 16-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. All three devices will also tote an improved 10-megapixel front-facing sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The S10 Plus will also boast an additional 8-megapixel front sensor that will assist with depth perception in portrait mode.

While the S10 Plus’ 4100mAh battery sounds suitably sizeable, we were hoping for a similarly-sized cell in place of the 3400mAh battery we’re actually supposed to be getting.

Such a spec rundown seems pretty convincing this close to the phones’ collective launch but we won’t be sure of what Samsung is bringing to the table until its Unpacked event, taking place on February 20.

