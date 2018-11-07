Samsung foldable phone to launch today? How to live stream all the action

Samsung Developer Conference 2018 Live Stream: How to watch today’s Samsung foldable phone launch

After years of rumours and speculation, Samsung finally appears ready to take the wraps off its next-gen foldable phone project – which could be called the Galaxy F or Galaxy X. We’re expecting to learn a whole lot more about Samsung’s foldable phone at today’s Samsung Developer Conference 2018 keynote, so here’s how to live stream Samsung’s big November event.

Whatever you want to call it, Samsung’s foldable phone looks set to be the star of the show at today’s Samsung Developer Conference 2018 keynote – and good news is that all of the action from the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California will be available to live stream online.

While the Samsung Developer Conference is primarily a software-focused event similar to Apple’s WWDC or Google’s I/O conferences, that doesn’t mean a major hardware reveal is out of the question – far from it. As well as Samsung’s foldable phone, there’s also rumours that the South Korean chaebol will give us more details about its Bixby-powered Galaxy Home smart speaker, which is intended to rival the likes of the Google Home and Amazon Echo.

But the highly anticipated Samsung foldable phone is surely going to carry the day, so without further ado, here’s how to watch today’s Samsung Developer Conference keynote, plus all the key details you need including the Samsung foldable phone launch time and date.

Samsung Foldable Phone Launch Live Steam: Watch today’s Samsung Developer Conference 2018 keynote

As we’ve said, the Samsung foldable phone is set to be launched on Wednesday, November 7 as part of the Samsung Developer Conference 2018 keynote.

The action kicks-off in San Francisco at 10am local time (US Pacific time), which is 1pm ET and 6pm GMT here in the UK.

Better still, Samsung is live streaming its opening keynote – where we’re expecting to get our first real look at the Samsung foldable phone – on YouTube.

The feed will go live at the times outlined above, so 6pm in the UK, and we’ve embedded the Samsung Developer Conference 2018 live stream below for your convenience.

That’s all we know for now, but stay tuned, as we’ll be updating this page with all the latest news from the Samsung foldable phone launch later today.

Will Samsung finally launch a foldable phone? Let us know your Samsung Developer Conference predictions on Twitter @TrustedReviews.