Samsung’s latest foldable phone vision is the anti-Galaxy Fold

Samsung is going to embrace multiple form-factors with its foldable smartphones and a new patent shows another possible application for the flexible Infinity O technology featured within the Galaxy Fold.

As spotted by Patently Mobile, a new concept shows a flip phone that could be folded in three different ways, thanks to a large flexible hinge running through the centre.

The design resembles a standard Galaxy S smartphone when completely unfurled, but can be folded into different configurations depending on the usage. Rather than folding in on itself, the phone bends back on itself to minimise the size of the display depending on how the bearer wishes to use the phone.

There’s a larger display mode, a camera mode that enables the rear-facing camera to be used as a selfie camera and also a speaker mode for emphasising music playback.

It’s not clear from the diagram who the configurations camera and speaker configurations are different because the fold looks exactly the same. It’s possible the patent is only two different applications for the same fold configuration.

The patent filed last week shows a reinvention of the flip phone, of sorts, and comes amid rumours Motorola is planning a reimagining of the iconic Moto Razr phone with a full touchscreen folded in on itself to show a smaller outer display.

It’s not clear whether Moto will pull the trigger in 2019, but the company has gone on record as saying it has “no intention of coming later than everybody else in the market” when it comes to foldable.

Samsung’s first official foray into the world of foldable phones has been stop-start to say the least. The company was forced to pull the planned release of the Galaxy Fold after early reviewers found serious issues with the display.

Reports this week seemingly lifted the lid on Samsung’s fix, with the company still promising an update on the release in the near future.

