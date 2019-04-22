BREAKING: Samsung officially delays the Galaxy Fold’s launch

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone release will be delayed around the world, after reviewers began reporting severe issues with the phone’s foldable delay.

The statement from Samsung says the reviewers “showed us how the device needs further improvements”, with the company planning to run further internal tests to resolve the issues before launching the phone. Samsung says it will announce the new release date in the coming weeks.

The company said the initial findings showed the broken displays could have been attributed to impact on the exposed area of the phone’s hinge. It also said another incident resulted in substances “found inside” the device. Samsung said it also plans to educate users are some reviewers removed a protective film from the OLED screen.

The statement is a reversal of Samsung’s earlier stance, when it said it was delaying the launch in China, but sticking to the plans to launch later this week on April 26. The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported the handset won’t launch until May at the earliest.

Here’s the full statement from a Samsung representative:

We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold. While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience. To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks. Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance. We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold. We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding.

The issue is a disaster for Samsung, which is asking £1800/$1980 for the next-generation device. The company has dedicated untold resources to developing the new Infinity Flex display, but it appears the technology isn’t quite ready for prime time yet.

Hopefully, for Samsung’s sake, it can quickly get the display issues under control and it won’t be another Galaxy Note 7-like debacle.

