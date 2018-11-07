Could in-display fingerprint sensors really become standard in 2019?

The in-display fingerprint sensors have been one of the most talked-about smartphone features of 2018, but in 2019 it could start to become standard.

According to a report, Samsung is going to bring the feature to flagship phones like the Galaxy S10 range, but also to devices a little farther down the trough.

DigiTimes sources in Taiwan say the Qualcomm has won a contract with Samsung to provide ultrasonic fingerprints sensors for both mid-range and high-end Galaxy models.

The site wrote:

“Qualcomm has won orders for its next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint sensors from Samsung to support the latter’s new midrange and high-end Galaxy models for 2019, and shipments are expected to set off in late 2018 or early 2019.”

While historically DigiTimes hasn’t been the most reliable source for stories such as this, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this feature roll out to more devices in 2019. It may actually make more sense from a design perspective for Samsung, rather than using a physical, optical sensor.

While it took a little while for physical fingerprint sensors to make their way from flagship phones, to entry-level devices, those seeking more affordable devices might not have to wait as long this time around.

Samsung’s first device with an in-display is still likely to be the Galaxy S10 smartphone, which is expected to arrive in early 2019.

