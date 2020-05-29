Samsung finally launches Galaxy laptops in the UK, spelling trouble for Apple and Dell

Samsung laptops are back in the UK in a big way. The Korean giant has confirmed the new and exciting Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex are heading to British shores, along with a world-first version of the Galaxy Book S.

Samsung has been absent from the UK laptop market for some time, despite previously launching in the US. With premium designs and a competitive ultrabook price point, the new devices look set to rival the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 2020 in a big way.

For a more detailed deep dive into these three new devices, take a look at the links below:

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is a thin and convertible ultrabook with its standout feature being the inclusion of the company’s QLED display tech for the 13.3-inch Full HD screen.

The screen can reportedly reach up to 400nits of brightness in normal mode, but also comes with an outdoor mode which lets you crank it up to a whopping 600 nits.

Features also an integrated S Pen and fingerprint scanner. On the inside, you’ll get a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (Ice Lake), 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. This will be the only option available, with no room for customisation, and will cost £1349.

While the Galaxy Book Flex is more focused at stylus-wielding creatives, Samsung positions the Galaxy Book Ion as more for productivity users.

The Ion is a simple clamshell laptop design with a blue accent along the bottom of the lid to make it stand out. You can pick it up a 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch model with the single colour option of Aura Silver.

You’ll also get a stunning HDR+ capable QLED display with this laptop. Under the hood, there’s a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (Comet Lake), 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The larger model provides additional slots for added RAM and storage.

Like the Flex, each size only comes with one model. The 13.3-inch costs £1249 and the 15-inch is priced at £1299.

The Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be available from the Samsung website and several other retailers beginning early June.

