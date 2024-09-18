Samsung fans face longer wait for Android 15 – here’s why

Samsung is usually close to the front of the line when rolling out Android updates, but this year it might take a little bit longer.

That’s judging by the continued absence of the One UI 7 beta, which runs on the new Android 15 update.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a steal at £198 Samaung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a 2023 flagship smartwatch that’s now available at a bargain price. Amazon

Was £359

Now £198 View Deal

As 9to5Google points out, the One UI 7 beta is over a month behind schedule with no firm update on when it might arrive.

A Samsung user received an update from one of the company’s community forum beta moderators who said the firm was “not disclosing any fix dates yet, but we will communicate the date once the decision is made through our Samsung Members.”

Last year, Samsung introduced the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 beta prior to the Samsung Developers Conference 2023 on October 5 2023. There’s still a little time before the 2024 event, which will take place on October 3.

The Samsung equivalent of Apple’s WWDC invites fans to see the “latest software, services, and platforms that are poised to shape the future of customer experiences.”

However, with no fixed date for the One UI 7 beta as yet, Samsung appears to be cutting things a little fine if it wants plenty of time to test Android 15 before getting into Galaxy device owner’s hands in a timely fashion.

One UI 7 is expected to have some significant updates for Galaxy users according to leaked reports. It may have a version of Apple’s Dynamic Island, as well as a split tray for notifications and quick settings.

Android 15 itself is expected to arrive next month for Pixel devices. From there it’ll be up to OEMs like Samsung to get it to their customers with the requisite UI tweaks.