Samsung fails to turn up for its Exynos 2200 announcement

Samsung failed to show up for its big Exynos 2200 chip announcement, and we have no idea why.

January 11 was supposed to be the date Samsung announced its flagship processor for 2022. However, that date has now come and gone, and yet no-one has heard a peep about the chip most are referring to as the Exynos 2200.

Product launch delays and even cancellations are not unusual in the tech industry, even before the pandemic came along and disrupted everything. What is unusual is for a major tech company to not even announce or acknowledge that there has been a delay.

The company hasn’t issued a statement, sent out a spokesperson, or responded to press queries on the mysterious no-show.

Samsung announced this launch date on December 30 over on the Samsung Exynos Twitter account with the words: “The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022.”

RDNA 2 refers to AMD’s meaty graphics card architecture. That tweet has now disappeared.

This is all a crying shame, because the Exynos 2200 was (is?) set to be the most exciting chip launch from Samsung for some time. It was going to mark the first product of Samsung’s partnership with semiconductor maker and graphics card specialist AMD.

The two companies partnered up in 2019, but stated at the time that the first product of that partnership likely wouldn’t manifest until 2021. Thanks to the pandemic, that reveal appeared to have been put back (only slightly) to 2022.

We heard in October that the first Samsung-AMD chip would support ray tracing, an advanced graphical technique that you’ll find in the latest generation of graphics cards, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was presumed to be the first phone to pack the so-called Exynos 2200. With that phone’s launch set for February 8, there’s still time for Samsung to announce its new chip.

Here’s hoping this no-show was just a matter of tidying up a few administrative loose ends.