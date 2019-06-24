Samsung has announced three new products as it looks to become a bigger challenger in the smart home space. The SmartThings Cam, WiFi Smart Plug and Smart Bulb make up the new additions to the range.

Samsung is hoping to make SmartThings a more serious option for smart home enthusiasts. The company announced a new range of products but put the focus on its new smart home camera – the SmartThings Cam.

The SmartThings Cam is similar to products like the Nest Cam and Hive View. The camera is intended for inside your home and should give you some great clarity with Full HD, HDR (High Dynamic Range) and wide-angle video.

The camera features a range of monitoring features including advanced object detection to sense motion. It will be able to see plenty, too. The SmartThings Cam has a 145-degree view.

To see what your SmartThings Cam can see, you’ll just have to pop into your SmartThings app – you can even receive notifications regarding different types of activity that the camera spots. You’ll also be able to use the camera’s two-way audio to allow for communication via the device.

Another handy feature is that the new SmartThings Cam doesn’t need a smart hub to work. Instead, the SmartThings Cam can be used by simply connecting to your Wi-Fi – so there’s no need to buy an expensive SmartThings Hub.

The SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug – which was also announced today – doesn’t require a hub to work either. Rounding out the new products is the Smart Bulb – Samsung’s attempt to draw customers away from the massively popular Philip Hue smart light bulbs. The Smart Bulb does require a SmartThings Hub, however.

The SmartThings Cam is priced at $89.99 (~£71). The SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug comes in at $17.99 (~£15) and the SmartThings Smart Bulb is just $9.99 (~£8).

