Samsung is pulling away from Blu-ray players, as streaming dominates

It looks like the beginning of the end for Blu-ray. Yes, it won the battle against HD-DVD, but the victory looks like it will ultimately be relatively short-lived.

Samsung has joined Oppo in abandoning production of Blu-ray players, as consumers increasingly vote with their feet and pick the easier streaming option, rather than waiting for delivery of a physical disc.

“Samsung will no longer introduce new Blu-ray or 4K Blu-ray player models in the US market,” a Samsung spokesperson told CNET. Yes, that only refers to new devices and only for the US market, but the writing is pretty much on the wall: the age of physical video media is drawing to a close.

That’s not just reading between the lines, it’s backed up by the data on the subject. Nielsen’s 2018 report noted that not only has ownership of a DVD/Blu-ray player dropped from 72% to 66% year-on-year but that the average American adult spends five minutes a day on either medium.

Obviously, that figure is averaged out – not many people watch five minutes of a DVD before going to do something else – but you get the picture.

While Blu-rays and 4K Blu-rays were once the only way to get the best image and sound quality, streaming and downloads are rapidly catching up. A Blu-ray matching 1080p is the standard for most streaming sites, and many allow you the option to upgrade to 4K on certain movies and series.

Add in the convenience and the space-saving potential of ditching a large physical collection, and it’s not a huge surprise people are shifting. And with that kind of shift, it’s even less surprising that Samsung isn’t seeking to fight the tide.

Do you still buy Blu-ray disks, or have you made the shift to streaming?