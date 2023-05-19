Samsung drops plans to drop Google for Bing – report

Samsung is not going to pivot to the ChatGPT-powered Bing engine as the default search provider on its smartphones and tablets after all, according to a new report.

In news that could be very welcome for the folks at Google, the Wall Street Journal says Samsung has dropped plans to move away from Google as its default provider.

The WSJ report says Samsung is hitting “pause” on the move, following an internal investigation into whether it’d be prudent to switch from Google to Bing.

The clarity comes a month after a New York Times report, which claimed Samsung had been impressed by Microsoft’s advances in AI search and it does appear the Korean company had been inclined to make the switch.

Google itself has since outlined its own plans for AI in search. At Google I/O the company shared its vision to bring artificial intelligent results into its flagship product.

From placing AI-generated summaries at the top of the listings, to a converse mode that brings the Bard chat experience into Search, things are about to be shaken up. The company also revealed ways to compare restaurants, streamline the shopping experience, or even answer age-old questions like whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

Most tellingly, the integrated search results will be the biggest change. It will feature an AI-powered snapshot that acts as primer to a topic, including a selection of three links. An expanded view shows how the information in the snapshot was generated so you can delve deeper into these topics.

This feature will also help you come up with clever names for a bike club or craft a post about your bike club or even test your knowledge about the correct hand signals to use when cycling. In the latter example, Google showed a quiz within the generative AI box.

The battle for search is on, once again, and Samsung it seems isn’t really to jump ship from the OG just yet.