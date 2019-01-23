Samsung reveals stunning 4K OLED laptop display with HDR support

Samsung Display has revealed what could potentially be best laptop display ever made. The 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, which has HDR support, is the first of its kind.

The company says the display has a dynamic contrast radio of 120,000:1 and brightness levels ranging from 0.0005 to 600 nits. It says, compared to LCD screens, blacks ban be 200 times darker and whites are twice as bright, ensuring a better HDR experience.

Samsung is promising (via Engadget) “excellent colour reproduction and high outdoor visibility,” as well as a thinner and lighter construction than traditional LCD-based displays.

The announcement of the display could enable us to piece together some of the CES 2019 puzzle, where HP and Dell announced 15-inch 4K OLED laptops without revealing the source for the display.

“Samsung’s 15.6-inch OLED offers a display solution that is optimised for portable IT devices such as overwhelming HDR, excellent colour reproduction and high outdoor visibility,” said Samsung Display Marketing Director, Yoon Jae-nam (translated). “Consumers will enjoy a higher level of visual experience through OLED notebooks. “

The company says the panel will enter mass production by the middle of next month, which is in line with the March release dates planned for the Dell XPS 15, Alienware m15 and G 15 laptops.

The HP Spectre x360 OLED 2-in-1 laptop will go on sale in July. In our hands on at CES, our reporter Thomas Newton wrote: “There’s no denying that the already nice-looking HP Spectre x360 15 with its angular milled metal body now looks even nicer thanks to that vibrant OLED panel blazing away at the centre. I’m curious to see how well the battery stands up and also how much it costs.”

Do you think 4K OLED displays are the future of laptops, or will the battery life trade-offs will be too much to content with? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.