Samsung destroys a guitar to mock Apple for iPad Pro ‘crush’ ad

The new iPad Pro M4 might be even tougher than it predecessor, but considering it’s what Apple’s marketing suggested would emerge fom a hydrauic press when all manner of creativity tools had been sacrificed, then perhaps that’s to be expected.

Apple has been roundly cricised for a withdrawn advertisement that saw musical intruments, old video games, an artist’s easel, and plenty more items pulvarised by the industrial machinery. Many interpreted as Apple symbolically crushing analog creativity in favour of its new sleek, do-it-all 5.1mm slate – a far cry from its famous ‘1984’ Macintosh ad.

Now Samsung has become the latest adversary to put the boot in. Apple might have quickly pulled and apolgised for its commercial for missing the mark, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung seizing a point-scoring opportunity with its own ad entitled: “you cannot crush creativity.”

In it, the Korean firm shows a woman surveying the supposed wreckage of Apple’s handiwork and finding a decimated guitar, which has barely survived the catastrophic crush.

She promptly sets up a Galaxy Tab S9 on the easel and plays along to some sheet music on the old six string with the help of Galaxy AI. The post on X featuring the video carries the hashtag #UnCrush.

How the guitar itself got in such a state of disrepair remains to be seen, but there’s a decent possibility Samsung crushed it to show why someone else crushing it is bad. Nice one.

Samsung is never one to miss an opportunity to poke fun at Apple’s misfortune. Just last month, Samsung piled on Apple for the alarm clock glitch that has seen many iPhone users sleep through their wake-up calls.

Samsung UK posted a reel to Instagram with the caption: “Samsung users woke up on time today.”

Apple is generally above such banter, but this stuff is meat and drink to Samsung, which has been taunting the company and its fans for well over a decade now, dating back to the “next big thing is already here” commercials lampooning Apple fans for lining up for hours to buy phones with features Galaxy S-Series devices already possessed.

In the iPad Pro’s defence, that experience with the hydraulic press seems to have created one tough cookie. In tests by the tech terrorisers at JerryRigEverything, it seems those 5mm slates could be tougher than the previous generation 2022 model, despite being much thinner.

The destruction-happy site has been running stress tests on the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 (5.3mm) and the new 13-inch model, which is just 5.1mm thick.

If being carried in a backpack, for instance, there have been fears a natural bend across the spine might cause lasting damage, but the gentle bends across the horizontal axis showed no lasting damage.

In the bend test videos the tablet holds-up to strenuous horizontal bends (although the display does come away from the frame), but strenuous vertical bends caused the tablet to snap around the charging port.

“The M4 iPad Pro might be a bit bendy out of the box, and will definitely not be straight after a few months of regular use, but that central spine is definitely providing enough structure for horizontal bends. I’m very impressed,” says JRE host Zack Nelson.