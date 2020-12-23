Samsung deletes post mocking Apple, with Galaxy S21 set to go charger-free

Remember when Apple launched the iPhone 12 and explained that, for environmental reasons, it wouldn’t be including a power brick? Remember when Samsung immediately took the mickey?

Well, it seems, Samsung will be ordering a pretty large slice of humble pie with extra custard after Christmas dinner.

Amid rumours Samsung plans to adopt a similar strategy for the forthcoming Galaxy S21 series, the mocking post – an image, which included a picture of a charger and the caption: “Included with your Galaxy” – has mysteriously disappeared from Samsung’s social media platforms.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

The deletion of the October 13 Facebook post, which also bragged about Samsung phones having the best “camera, battery, performance, memory, and 120Hz displays”, was spotted by HTT (via 9to5Google).

Reports as far back as the summer hinted at Samsung’s potential decision to remove the charger from the box, so it was surprising Samsung took the opportunity bait Apple in the first place.

The overall idea from Apple was to move towards its goals of ensuring it is 100% carbon neutral by 2030. As a result of this move, Apple now will be able to fit 70% more iPhone 12 handsets on a shipping pallet because the product box will be smaller and lighter.

“We hope others will follow, making this impact even bigger for our planet,” says the leader of Apple’s environmental efforts Lisa Jackson.

Following suit and removing the extra plastic from the box will allow Samsung to save a few quid on the production and shipping costs, while also giving the company a chance to offset some of its environmental impact.

Samsung has plenty of form when it comes to mocking Apple. Indeed, the firm practically built its mobile empire on making fun of iPhone users for lining up to buy new iPhones when the “best big thing is already here.”

We’re now expecting the Galaxy S21 range to be announced on January 14 at an Unpacked event shortly after CES 2020.