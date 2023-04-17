Samsung could soon send shockwaves through the search industry

Samsung is reportedly considering dropping Google as the default search engine on its mobile devices with the new Bing AI.

According to a New York Times report over the weekend, Samsung is considering expanding its partnership with Google to incorporate the new ChatGPT-based AI chatbot.

The rapid expansion of the chatbot has catapulted Bing back into the limelight after more than a decade of being an also ran to Google’s search dominance.

According to the NYT report, Google is in a state of “panic” about the rumour which could cost Google more than $3 billion a year in lost ad-revenue according to the report.

However, considering the optics of losing such a major contract to a rival that until very recently was considered a second rate pretender would be a major blow to the company’s reputation. Google is taking a much more conservative approach to the roll out of its own AI chatbot known as Bard.

According to a Reuters report, Google’s stock fell again on the news that Samsung could be considering jumping ship. At the time of writing, the shares are down 3%.

Apple is also set to renew its contract with Google to be the default search provider on its devices. However, Apple is also rumoured to have its own ambitions in the search field. It’s unclear how far down the road the company is and whether they will come to fruition.

The search times they may be a changing.