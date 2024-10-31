Samsung could copy Apple again with 2025 smartphone line-up

Samsung is reportedly planning to follow Apple’s lead and launch a Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone in 2025.

Fairly or otherwise, Samsung has been accused of more than the usual amount of Apple plagiarism throughout 2024. This reached a head with a couple of deeply familiar product launches in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Proponents of such claims will be delighted/enraged to hear the latest rumour concerning a slimmed down flagship smartphone model. According to South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung is planning a “thin smartphone showdown” (quotes via machine translation) next year.

Unnamed industry sources reckon that Samsung Electronics is reviewing a plan to launch a slim flagship model as a follow-up to the Galaxy S25. While Samsung’s next flagship is expected to launch early in the first quarter of 2025, this new slim model would emerged a little later in Q2.

The move is being likened to the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold SE, which offered a slimmed down and premium-priced version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 several months after the latter’s launch.

This Galaxy S25 Slim, or Galaxy S25 Special Edition to follow through on the above analogy, would apparently be treated as something of a market experiment by Samsung. If its customers respond to the new form factor, it might prompt a fundamental shift in design priorities for the Galaxy S26 in 2026.

As a result of this thinking, the Galaxy S25 Slim is likely to be released in limited numbers. This follows the Galaxy Z Fold SE receiving only a limited local rollout.

Apple has long been rumoured to be considering the launch of an ‘ultra-thin’ variant of the iPhone 17 in 2026, potentially as a replacement for the Plus range. Apple’s approach could involve rolling back the camera provision to a single wide camera lens.

It remains to be seen if Samsung will offer a similarly compromised slim phone vision, or whether it finds a way to go all out on the spec front.

