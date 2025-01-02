Samsung could be preparing a huge AI bonus for Galaxy S25 buyers

It seems Samsung is planning to offer a major AI-based bonus for anyone who buys a member of the Galaxy S25 family when it launches this month.

Last year’s Galaxy S24 range was at the heart of a major push into AI from Samsung, and the Galaxy S25 promises to keep up that momentum when it launches later this month.

Android Authority has been delving through the code of the latest Google app beta release (v15.52.37, for all you version fans), and it points to an interesting Samsung team-up.

Hidden amongst the code are several references to Google One, Samsung, and upselling to numerous plans, including three months, six months, nine months, and a year. The code seems to imply that trial subscriptions to Google’s Gemini Advanced tool could be handed out to Galaxy S25 purchasers.

The report speculates that these varying subscription lengths could apply depending on the model you opt for. It seems likely that Galaxy S25 Ultra owners would be in for the full year treatment.

If you missed our explainer from around a year ago, Google Gemini Advanced is a subscription tier that grants access to Google’s most advanced generative AI chatbot of the moment. Google itself claims that the current Gemini Advanced AI is “Far more capable at logical reasoning, analysis and more” than the regular free version that everyone can access.

It also provides priority access to new features and experimental models, as well as the promise of “seamless integration with Google apps”. You can also set Gemini to work on vast amounts of personal information, with the ability to upload up to 1,500 pages of text for deep analysis.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range will launch at a special Unpacked event on January 22. It may well feature the launch of a fourth smartphone, which is speculated to be the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.