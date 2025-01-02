Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung could be preparing a huge AI bonus for Galaxy S25 buyers

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It seems Samsung is planning to offer a major AI-based bonus for anyone who buys a member of the Galaxy S25 family when it launches this month.

Last year’s Galaxy S24 range was at the heart of a major push into AI from Samsung, and the Galaxy S25 promises to keep up that momentum when it launches later this month.

Android Authority has been delving through the code of the latest Google app beta release (v15.52.37, for all you version fans), and it points to an interesting Samsung team-up.

Hidden amongst the code are several references to Google One, Samsung, and upselling to numerous plans, including three months, six months, nine months, and a year. The code seems to imply that trial subscriptions to Google’s Gemini Advanced tool could be handed out to Galaxy S25 purchasers.

The report speculates that these varying subscription lengths could apply depending on the model you opt for. It seems likely that Galaxy S25 Ultra owners would be in for the full year treatment.

If you missed our explainer from around a year ago, Google Gemini Advanced is a subscription tier that grants access to Google’s most advanced generative AI chatbot of the moment. Google itself claims that the current Gemini Advanced AI is “Far more capable at logical reasoning, analysis and more” than the regular free version that everyone can access.

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

It also provides priority access to new features and experimental models, as well as the promise of “seamless integration with Google apps”. You can also set Gemini to work on vast amounts of personal information, with the ability to upload up to 1,500 pages of text for deep analysis.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range will launch at a special Unpacked event on January 22. It may well feature the launch of a fourth smartphone, which is speculated to be the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

You might like…

Nintendo patent seemingly confirms key Switch 2 technology

Nintendo patent seemingly confirms key Switch 2 technology

Jon Mundy 47 mins ago
Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped for some performance special sauce

Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped for some performance special sauce

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
iPhone SE 4 could be called something completely different

iPhone SE 4 could be called something completely different

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
The OnePlus Watch 3 could offer a unique 60-second health check

The OnePlus Watch 3 could offer a unique 60-second health check

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
What to expect from Apple in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, HomePod reboot and more

What to expect from Apple in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, HomePod reboot and more

Max Parker 1 day ago
LG is putting a 27-inch display on a microwave

LG is putting a 27-inch display on a microwave

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access