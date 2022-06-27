Samsung could be first to Android 13 with imminent One UI 5.0 beta – report

Some Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners may be able to try Android 13 as soon as next month when the company’s One UI 5.0 public beta will reportedly begin rolling out in less than a month.

According to a SamMobile report on Monday, the One UI 5.0 public beta will become available to Samsung Galaxy S22 owners in the third of July. Availability will be expanded to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 thereafter according to the sources.

The beta phase will last for a few months with Samsung planning to drop the One UI 5.0 package, running on Android 13, as early as October. Again Galaxy S22 owners are scheduled to get first dibs before Samsung widens availability.

Currently, Android 13 is only available in beta on Google’s own Pixel phones.

An October launch of Android 13 on certain devices would be a big step forward for Samsung, which has been doing its utmost to ensure users get onto the latest version of Android much faster in recent years. Last year the Galaxy S21 was first-up when Android 12 arrived wrapped up in One UI 4.0 in November 2021.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the beta plans and release date yet, but if Samsung does manage to get all of its ducks in a row, it might be the first third-party manufacturer to offer the latest version of Android as an over-the-air update.

It’s not clear which new features Samsung will bring to the table in One UI 5.0, beyond all of the core Android 13 features, but we’re sure Samsung will demonstrate the improvements in the next few weeks.

Among the core Android 13 features announced at Google I/O last month include a new Wallet app, a revamped media bar, and improved language tools for the bilingual users.

The company also gave us a closer look at the ‘Android 13L’ operating system designed for large screens and tablets like the forthcoming Pixel Tablet Google itself is working on for 2023. The company is also going farther with its Material You theme with new app icons to match your chosen colour scheme. Other main features focus on more detailed permissions for Android apps.