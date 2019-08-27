Samsung could be about to launch a phone with a “monster” battery

Samsung is planning to launch a smartphone with a “monster” 6000mAh battery, a new leak has suggested.

Okay, it’s not quite the ludicrous (and ill-fated) Energizer Power Max P18K Pop − a 22mm thick beast that’s powered by an 18,000mAh battery − but a 6000mAh battery is still way bigger than you’d expect to see in a smartphone.

YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary has tweeted what appears to be a Samsung teaser for a refreshed Galaxy M series of smartphones (via GSMArena).

We’d recommend taking this rumour with a pinch of salt. As the image above didn’t come directly from Samsung, it isn’t clear if it’s legit. However, the move to a 6000mAh cell wouldn’t come completely out of the blue.

The current Galaxy M series comprises the mid-range Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy M30, both of which feature a 5000mAh battery. Unfortunately, the phones are only available in India.

The Galaxy M20 starts at INR 11,290 (∼£130), while the Galaxy M30 starts at INR 16,490 (∼£190).

Still, that 6000mAh battery rumour is tantalising. For context, the massive 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus features a 4300mAh battery, and the slightly smaller (but still enormous and exceptionally powerful) Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus runs off a 4100mAh battery.

Samsung’s rumoured 6000mAh battery phone would even put the £179 Moto G7 Power in the shade. That phone features a 5000mAh battery, and earned an outstanding 4.5/5 in our review. The standout feature? You guessed it.

“The Moto G7 Power is a cheap and cheerful Android phone with an astonishingly good battery,” is what we wrote in our review.

Sadly, it’s likely that the rumoured 6000mAh battery Galaxy M series would also be exclusive to consumers based in India.

That said, Samsung’s Galaxy A series is propping up the firm’s mobile business right now, and Samsung has promised “more competitive A series models” in the second half of this year.

