Samsung confirms Unpacked event, with the Galaxy S22 expected to star

Samsung has officially confirmed that an Unpacked event will go ahead in February 2022, and we’re expecting the big announcement to be the launch of the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

Samsung, the major South Korean tech manufacturer, has confirmed that an Unpacked event will occur in February where it will showcase its latest products — including “the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created.”

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 Trailer

Though there is currently no specific date set for the extravaganza, based on rumours to date (including a report from South Korean publication Digital Daily) we expect it to take place on 8 February.

The star of the show will undoubtedly be the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and in the accompanying editorial written by Dr Tae Moon Roh, the head of the company’s mobile division, there are plenty of clues about the form it may take upon its launch.

What do we know about the Galaxy S22?

In the introduction, Dr Roh writes of its heritage that “Note created a legacy where a large display is now the standard. The S Pen also surprised everyone. It empowered people to bridge creativity with productivity – whenever inspiration struck, they could quickly write down their ideas and thoughts in Samsung Notes.” He goes on to confess “We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year… And we haven’t forgotten about these experiences you love.”

These hints, along with the closing line promising the “ultimate Ultra experience” have certainly got us excited for what the top-line S22 could be capable of, with an onboard S-Pen now all but confirmed.

Aside from Samsung’s teasing clues, we have of course come across plenty more rumours of what to expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series (which is thought to consist of the standard phone, a Plus version, and an Ultra edition).

The trio are thought to pack either the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, an impressive arsenal of camera sensors, and similar designs to the previous generation — however, a couple of reliable sources indicate that the prices could be significantly higher than last year’s handsets. We’ll just have to wait until the Unpacked event in February to see how close these pre-launch rumours are to the truth.

Trusted Take – The Note line lives on in spirit

There are many references in the piece to the now-discontinued Note series of phablets that came to an end with the Galaxy Note 20. Not only are there a couple of puns referring to the device — “taking note”, “noteworthy” — but the device is mentioned all the way through the article, leading us to think that the S22 Ultra will follow closely in its footsteps.

