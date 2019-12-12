Samsung confirms Galaxy Fold sales – and you might just be surprised

Given the problems initially experienced by the Samsung Galaxy Fold handset, you could forgive folks if they were a little gun-shy over the prospect of spending close to £2,000 on an unproven device.

However, it turns out there’s no stopping early adopters in their quest to get their paws on the very latest tech, because Samsung says it has sold more than one million Galaxy Fold smartphones around the world.

During the TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin event Samsung Electronic’s President Young Sohn said Samsung had brought in around $2 billion in revenue alone from Galaxy Fold sales.

On stage at the event Sohn said: “And I think that the point is, we’re selling [a] million of these products. There’s a million people that want to use this product at $2,000.”

Related: Foldable phones

When you consider the teething problems the original device had, this is pretty good going for Samsung, which can consider this a pretty solid proof of concept.

It’s also a positive sign momentum for the handset given estimates had sales at 500,000 back in October. That’s despite some reviewers still enduring display issues when the company re-released the problematic handset in September.

Samsung was forced to pull the global release of the Galaxy Fold this spring after a number of reviewers with production units found the display was incredibly fragile.

Others damaged the display by removing what they thought to be a disposable screen protecting film. Samsung went to extensive measures to firm up the handset, and we aren’t hearing too many reports of breakages in the hands of consumers.

That’s not to say we were hugely enamoured with the long-awaited Galaxy Fold, which definitely felt like a first-gen product. We found it to be too delicate, while the outer display is very limited, while we found it to be better as a tablet than a phone.

Samsung is likely to go full steam ahead with foldable phones our the next couple of years, with multiple new form factors expected to debut.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …