 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung confirms Exynos 2200 will support ray tracing

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has confirmed that its forthcoming Exynos 2200 mobile chip will support ray tracing, an advanced graphical technique associated with PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X gaming.

The confirmation was highlighted by known tipster Ice Universe, who highlighted an official statement from Samsung over on Chinese social network Weibo.

This isn’t the first indication we’ve had that Samsung was working on ray tracing support for its mobile devices. Earlier in the year, AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed that the compay was working with Samsung on bringing ray tracing to mobile phones.

Now we know that the Exynos 2200, which will likely power global models of the Samsung Galaxy S22, will indeed pack ray tracing support.

The Exynos 2200 will pack in a GPU based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, aka Voyager. This can be found elsewhere in the PS5 and the Xbox Series X home consoles.

Ray tracing is a graphical rendering technique that models the behaviour of light far more realistically than other methods. With ray tracing applied, a game’s reflections and ambient lighting will appear more organic than without.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 4 months ago
Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Jade King 7 months ago
What is ray tracing? The PS5 and Xbox Series X feature explained

What is ray tracing? The PS5 and Xbox Series X feature explained

Ryan Jones 2 years ago

Unfortunately, ray tracing is extremely expensive in GPU resource terms, which means that developers often struggle to implement it on PS5, Xbox Series X, and even high-end PC games without a serious hit to performance.

It remains to be seen, then, how practical Samsung’s mobile implementation will be, where resources are even more thinly stretched, and where raw performance has to be weighed against thermal and battery life concerns.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.