Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 will beat the Pixel Slate in one major way

When Google announced the Pixel Slate during its October 2018 event, it showcased a premium hybrid device, lacking one major premium feature: LTE connectivity.

Google, quite simply, explained its absence by claiming customers prefer mobile tethering when Wi-Fi isn’t present. Although that may be true for many users, Samsung is hoping to cater to those Chrome OS users who do not concur with that assessment.

The brand new Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 LTE – previewed today in the video below – boasts the standalone (and integrated) 4G connectivity missing from the Pixel Slate, with the company promising a ‘competitive price point that addresses the need for on-the-go connectivity.’

It’s not quite an apples-to-apples comparison of course, given the Samsung device is a straight up 2-in-1 laptop, while the Pixel Slate is a tablet with a clip-on keyboard. Nevertheless, Samsung is hoping the additional mobile data connectivity issue will give consumers pause before making a buying decision.

The Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) will be priced at $599, the same price as the entry-level Pixel Slate (£549) when it goes on sale on November 2 (via Slashgear). Unfortunately, beyond the LTE connectivity, we don’t know too much else about the Chromebook Plus V2 in order to fully compare it to the Pixel Slate.

The video preview promises a pair of f/1.9 cameras, while it’ll also arrive with a stylus offering pressure sensitivity. Processor wise, we’re looking at the Intel Celeron chip that also appears within the entry-level Google Pixel slate.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Slate arrives with a 12.3-inch 3000 x 2000 display (291ppi), as well as up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a specially configured version of the Chrome OS designed for touch.

In our first look this week Alastair Stevenson wrote: “The Pixel Slate is a beautiful looking Chrome OS convertible that has the chops to be a fantastic travel companion, student laptop replacement and mobile workstation for basic office busywork.”

Will the lack of LTE stop you buying the Pixel Slate? Or are you sold on the awesome-looking hybrid device?