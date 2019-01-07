Samsung’s press conference is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of CES 2019, with the South Korean giant expected to make a multitude of announcements spanning several different product categories. Our short guide breaks down all the key details you should know ahead of the show, including the start time and venue, how to live stream it online, and what to expect.

Samsung CES 2019 Press Conference: Time and venue

Samsung’s CES 2019 press conference is taking place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and the show will begin at 2pm PST on Monday, January 7. For all of our UK-based readers, that’s 10pm GMT.

Samsung CES 2019 Press Conference: Live stream

As is always the case with Samsung’s major conferences, you’ll be able to tune in online from the comfort of, well, wherever you happen to be at kick-off time. Just click the Play button on the video embedded above.

You can also watch the conference on Samsung’s own website, as well as on Facebook. Here are some quick links to help you:

Samsung CES 2019 Press Conference: What to expect

Samsung’s own teaser for its CES 2019 press conference is rather vague and, quite frankly, pretty uninteresting: “At CES 2019, Samsung Electronics will showcase the latest innovative ways its AI and IoT technologies simplify daily life. These include brand new applications for AI and IoT, new ways to make AI do more, as well as new devices that place AI and IoT at the center of users’ connected lives.”

Fortunately though, it’s likely to be a lot more exciting than it sounds.

CES is best known as the TV show, and we’re expecting Samsung to go heavy on 8K at this year’s convention. The company famously released the £15,000 Samsung QE85Q900R last year, and it’s likely to pour the majority of its efforts into making 8K one of the most dominant trends at CES 2019.

It has already unveiled a 219-inch successor to The Wall, a 75-inch 4K Micro LED TV, and shown how MicroLED modules can be used to build displays that can fit any environment.

MicroLED TV tech promises to combine the the high-contrast benefits of self-emissive screens with the brightness and colour range of LED technology, and Samsung’s modular demonstrations show that TVs of the future have the potential to do something different, allowing you to expand the size of your screen or experiment with different aspect ratios.

What’s more, Samsung has announced that its 2019 Smart TVs will offer iTunes movies and TV shows − the first time that iTunes will be available outside of Apple hardware. Apple AirPlay 2 support is also coming this spring.

Aside from TVs, there’s hope that the South Korean giant will shed a little more light on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy X and Samsung Galaxy S10. Neither of the two handsets is expected to actually make an appearance at CES 2019, but it would be great to hear a little more about the mysterious X in particular.

Elsewhere, we can look forward to plenty of smart home updates and reveals, with rumours of an impending Samsung Galaxy Home Bixby-powered speaker reveal certainly getting our juices flowing. We’ve also spotted vague reports suggesting Samsung could pull the covers off a range of new laptops equipped with 4K displays.

What are you hoping to hear from Samsung at CES 2019?