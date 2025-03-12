Samsung is trying to sell you eight TVs at once

Why buy one new television when you can buy eight of them and mount them all next to each other? That’s the question Samsung is posing to sports fans with its new Buzzer Beater Bundle in the US.

The $10,307.42 bundle features a wall-dominating eight sets varying from 55-inches to 98-inches, 4K and 8K options including some of the best Samsung TVs from its Crystal, QLED and Neo QLED ranges.

All-in-all you’ll get a 98-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV (DU9000), a 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900D), a trio of 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs (QN85D) and three 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TVs (Q70D).

The bundle will save you a purported $5,892.50 compared to the asking price when buying the televisions separately. That’s a saving of more than 30%.

Why does it advise buying eight televisions now? Well, the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournaments (men’s and women’s) are underway, where there are loads of games happening at once.

Samsung points out there are “32 overlapping games on in a day across eight networks and channels” and this will bundle will enable you to watch them all without sacrificing screen size or quality.

So, instead of having one game open on your phone, one on the laptop, and another on the main TV, Samsung wants you to watch everything on a television without having to even move your head.

Beyond that, Samsung even says each of the tellies available in the bundle support multiview so you could end up watching double or even triple the amount of content.

“We often see fans creating their own DIY dual-screen setups to stream the tournaments, and take it from me as a huge LA sports fan – two TVs isn’t always enough!” said Lydia Cho, Head of Product, Home Electronics at Samsung Electronics America in a media release. “That’s why we created the Samsung Buzzer Beater Bundle to celebrate that super fandom and make game-watching bigger and better.